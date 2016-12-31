SIUT’s volunteer programme concludes

City Reporter

The 45th batch of volunteers comprising 250 students trained by Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) in the field of community services and medical care, concluded here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Anwar Naqvi said that the program is designed to help the students to learn and understand the problems and sufferings of fellow human beings which not only brings a positive change in their outlook in life but is also beneficial for the entire society.

Expressing his view at the concluding ceremony in which certificates were also awarded, Prof. Adibul Hasan Rizvi, Director SIUT, said that for the past 10 years, SIUT has been organizing student volunteer programs, which are a regular feature of the Institute that attracted students from various high school and college level educational institutions of Karachi who come to acquire training in the field of community services, first aid and basic medical care.

He said that during the training the students were informed about the guidelines of patient medical care in the field of Radiology, Clinical Laboratory, Nephrology, Urology, Dialysis, Transplantation, Lithotripsy and other medical, surgical and allied services.

Prof. Rizvi stated that the program is geared to give an insight to the young generation of the plight of the underprivileged population of the country and to equip them with the skills as to how to provide them relief and solace.