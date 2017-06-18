SIUT Director forgives assailants

Staff Reporter

The two assailants have been forgiven by the Director of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) after unconditional apology by them and their families. This was announced in a statement issued by the SIUT here on Saturday. It said that the ‘security of SIUT Chablani Medical Centre Sukkur was threatened when our guards were manhandled and fired upon on Tuesday 6th June 2017 and due to the intervention of duty police no further untoward incident occurred. An FIR was lodged and assailants were held in judicial custody’. The statement further pointed out that after unconditional apology by the two persons involved and their families, on the recommendation of Dr Iqbal Daudpota Incharge of SIUT Sukkur, the Director of SIUT Prof Adib Rizvi forgave them and they were released. No damage to property and facilities of SIUT occurred in the incident. The SIUT appreciated the positive role of Commissioner Sukkur and Larkana in this incident, the statement added.