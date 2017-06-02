SIU police recover Rs 10m from kidnappers

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad Police has recovered the ransom amount of Rs 10 million after the safe recovery of abducted person, a police spokesman Thursday said.

He said some unidentified kidnappers abducted Said Akbar Khan at gun point on February 3, from Tarnol police limits and succeeded to get ransom amount worth Rs 10 million from his father.

The SIU police succeeded to arrest kidnappers identified as Ibrar Uddin, Ishaq, Aurangzeb, Tariq and Momin Khan.—APP

