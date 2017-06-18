Situation grim in ‘war zone’

Views from Srinagar

Javaid Malik

DESPITE Government of India (GoI) taking stern measures and declaring Kashmir a “war zone” ground situation in the Valley continues to be grim as the violence is on rise. Just a few days before the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had announced that normalcy would return to Kashmir within two months and the government forces have been given a free hand to handle the situation.

It looks like that people sitting in New Delhi are unable to realize that Kashmir is burning and the stern measures are adding fuel to the fire. It’s really unfortunate that Delhi is relying on “muscle power” only to tackle the situation as it has made it clear that dialogue process has been called off and normalcy in Kashmir can only be restored by using force and by giving unbridled powers to the men in uniform.

In absence of the dialogue process the separatists too are facing the heat as the GoI is leaving no stone unturned to prove that they receive money from across the border to foment trouble in Kashmir. The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has been questioning the separatists and the businessmen in connection with the Hawala trail.

Since the day Army Chief Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat issued a warning that people who would disrupt the anti-militancy operations would be treated at par with “anti-nationals” the government forces have become more aggressive.

Clashes at encounter sites have become a routine and protesters being hit by bullets near these spots too has become a norm. It looks like that people sitting in Delhi are at war with the people of Kashmir and it looks like that they have decided to carry on with the war till the people don’t surrender and call it quits.

The worst fears of the Kashmir watchers and analysts about youth being pushed to pick up arms have come true. Since 2010 the many politicians, leaders and think tanks have been stating that booking youth under Public Safety Act (PSA) and filling up the police stations and jails is not helping anyone’s cause but no one paid any heed to the suggestions which were put forth by many learned people.

Aftershocks of 2016 unrest are still being felt. Even small incident triggers clashes in streets. The prevailing uncertainty in Kashmir is an ample proof about the fact that tactics being adopted by Delhi are not working. If the situation continues to remain grim there is every possibility about Kashmir erupting again.

One fails to understand why Delhi is so adamant on its stand to hold no talks with separatist leaders and Pakistan. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government in New Delhi seems to be of the firm belief that if they hold talks with anyone it would mean acknowledging the disputed status of Kashmir. It seems hardliners are calling the shots and they are making everyone believe that hardline is the only way out.

If Delhi fails to show any flexibility and keeps on depending at the barrel of the gun it can have far reaching consequences. As on today Kashmiris stand alienated and have been pushed to the wall.

They are running short of ideas and have started believing that protests are the only way to express their outrage and anger.

One can gauge the gravity of the situation by acknowledging the fact that people don’t fear bullets anymore. They know stones are no match to bullets despite that they challenge the writ of the government forces and get killed in return. The unfortunate part is that Delhi is not making an attempt to douse the flames in Kashmir instead people at the helm are handing Kashmir with an iron hand.

Some people in Delhi believe that 27-years is a longtime and Kashmir has been burning since 1990. If they could tackle the dissent when the armed insurgency was at its peak then why cannot they tackle it now? For them street protests and shutdowns are no issues as they claim by doing so Kashmiris are hurting themselves by falling prey to the bullets of the government forces. For them even if Kashmir remains shut for one year it would hardly make any difference as they believe by doing so Kashmiris bleed themselves only it doesn’t have any effect on New Delhi’s economy.

In the nutshell people sitting in Delhi seem to be of the firm opinion that Kashmir is not going anywhere and no negotiations can be held with anyone to redraw the borders or provide more autonomy to J&K. This time people are talking about applying Uniform Civil Code across India. In these times one cannot expect any concession from Delhi as the new India mostly seems to comprise of the people who are hardliners and believe in pursuing the tough approach.

—Courtesy: GK

[Javaid Malik is Senior Editor Greater Kashmir]