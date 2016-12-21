Sister’s all praise for Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliant catch efforts

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Unlike England’s Jim Laker and India’s Anil Kumble, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jeadeja has not grabbed 10 wickets in an innings in the Test but on Tuesday, he had a hand in England’s nine dismissals out of possible ten in the second innings at Chepauk.

“We hope next time he takes all ten wickets”, Jadeja’s sister, Naina, speaking exclusively over her mobile from Rajkot, said.

Jadeja took seven wickets and also held two catches in the bowling of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

“One of the two catches (to dismiss Bairstow) was indeed a beauty. It was superb catch and speaks highly of his presence of mind. He ran down the wicket and brilliantly caught. In a match situation like this, the fielder hardly gets time to think and react but he held it brilliantly. My brother is a good fielder and hardly drops a catch”, the sister, who had watched the entire day’s play, praised. “Ravindra is matured enough to play a big role in the match. On Monday also, he scored 50 and played like an innings in ODI”.

“I was confidant of India’s victory, though at one stage they scored 100 runs had not lost a wicket.

England team is indeed a tough side and can not be under-estimated but were mentally down after seeing India’s mammoth total in the only innings of the match. The players looked tired and were hardly capable of saving the day”.

India won the series with 4-0. “Sadly, we could not win the Test in Rajkot. (The Test at Rajkot was drawn) Had we won there too, it would have been an icing on the cake”, she added.

Ravindra Jadeja’s wife, Rivaba preferred to remain at home. “In this series, she has not travelled with him at different venues”.

Jadeja’s sister was not in mood to discuss the illegal structures which has recently been demolished at their restaurant in Rajkot.

“Ravindra is aware about the demolition but I don’t want to talk on that matter now”, she added.

Interestingly, three supremos-Anurag Thakur, (the BCCI chief), Anirudha Chaudhary (the BCCI treasurer) and the former BCCI president and the current TNCA boss N. Srinivasan were present at the dais.

If these three don’t retain their posts after the Supreme Court verdict on January 2-3, this may be the last time they were seen together (at the presentation party).

Anurag Thakur presented the Anthoney de Mello trophy to India’s winning captain Virat Kohli.