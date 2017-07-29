Siraj, Shujaat term SC verdict historical

PML-N disgruntled workers break TV, utensils in reaction

Lahore

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the JI was the first to approach the Supreme Court for the disqualification of the Prime Minister and by Allah’s grace; it had been successful in this case.

Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court after its epoch making verdict in the Panama leaks case, he expressed gratitude to all those who had stood by the JI in its fight for the supremacy of the constitution and for justice. JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, JI deputy chiefs Asadullah Bhutto, Mian Muhammad Aslam, Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha and JI counsel Tauseef Asif also accompanied him.

Sirajul Haq said the JI was observing Friday as Thanksgiving Day and tomorrow, Saturday would be observed as ‘Yaome Azam’, to express its resolve to continue its struggle till around 450 people named in the Panama leaks were also brought to accountability.

He expressed deep gratitude to the honorable judges of the Supreme Court bench, the members of the JIT besides patriotic and conscientious journalists; lawyers and political workers who joined the JI drive against corruption.

Sirajul Haq said that Nawaz Sharif was simply one of the numerous rotten fish while the entire pond was full of such lot. Nawaz Sharif only represented the corrupt political culture of the country, he remarked.

He said that the JI had started its drive against corruption in 1996 when its leaders and workers were tortured and sent to jail and even former JI chief late Qazi Husain Ahmed was manhandled. He said that Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified despite his unlimited resources and the nation was to be thanked for that.

Meanwhile, President Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain terming Supreme Court (SC) verdict into Panama case against sitting Prime Minister, his children and close aides as historical has said that the entire nation should be proud of it, Allah at last grips arrogance. In a statement issued on Friday, Shujat Hussain said that the SC decision has proved that not thousands of people but just five men can also take the country in the right direction.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Okara that a worker of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) broke TV set and utensils after hearing the news of disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif here on Friday.

According to details, Muhammad Akbar hailing from suburbs of Okara got enraged after the SC announced the decision of PM’s disqualification and directions to NAB for reference against him. He smashed the Tv set, utensils. Wife and children of the Akbar fled from house and took shelter in house of neighbours.—Agencies