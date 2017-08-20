Siraj fears tragedy if rulers don’t mend ways

Observer Report

Quetta

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the current crisis had been created by the rulers and if they did not correct their direction, it could end up into a tragedy. Speaking as chief guest in the ‘Hal Ahwal’ programme of the Quetta Press Club on Saturday, he said that the terrorists sitting in the corridors of powers could prove more dangerous for the country than the terrorists hiding in mountains.

Sirajul Haq said that by refusing to appear before the NAB courts, Nawaz Sharif had given the message that he did not recognize any courts. He said that NAB had summoned Nawaz Sharif and his two sons but by not complying with the order, the ousted Prime Minister had adopted the path of lawlessness which was not acceptable.

He said the general public had expected Nawaz Sharif to bow to the court verdict but the ousted Prime Minister had started hurling threats to the courts. He said that Nawaz Sharif should been thankful to the court for sending him home because he could be sent to the jail as well.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI was fighting Balochistan’s case in the court of the people as also in the echelons of power. He said that despite spending Rs. 20 billion annually, the security situation in the province was not satisfactory. He said the streets and roads of Quetta gave the look of Mohenjo-Daro and shortage of drinking water was a serious problem. He said if the issue was not resolved quickly, there could be a great human tragedy.

He said that from the very first day, the JI had been demanding accountability of the governments of the PPP, Pervez Musharraf and the Muslim League. He said the country so far had been ruled by the Muslim League, the PPP and the military generals and all of them must be brought to accountability as there was no sacred cow and all were equal before the law.

He said that the people ruling the country had plundered billions and built properties in London, Dubai and other costly world capitals with their unlawful wealth. On the other hand, the common in the country was deprived of basic facilities of education, health and shelter. He urged the Supreme Court to devise a mechanism for the accountability of all and for the recovery of their ill gotten wealth to the country.