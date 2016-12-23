Siraj advises students to focus on studies

Staff Reporter

Study Aid Foundation for Excellence (SAFE) in collaboration with Islami Jamiat-e-Tulaba (IJT) organized a mega event for the students of various colleges and universities named “Talent Expo Islamabad 2016.” The expos remained open from 9 A.M to 5 P.M at Jinnah Convention Centre.

Senator Sirajul Haq Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami was the chief guest on the occasion. He also inaugurated the event.

Sohaibud Deen Kakakhel, Nazim-e-A’la of IJT, MNA Tariq Ullah Khan, MNA Ayesha Syed, Inayat Ullah Khan Local Governments Minister KP, Director SAFE Raja Umair Mir were also present on the occasion and addressed the youths that had come from all parts of the country.

Sen Sirajul Haq while addressing the students advised them to focus on their studies and keep Islam and Pakistan as their priority. Besides learning, you should also strive hard to uphold golden values which are our pride, he said.

Gohar Rehman a spokesperson for the event said that the purpose of this event was to provide a platform to the students of the twin cities, particularly Islamabad to showcase their talent and reveal their abilities. Thousands of students from different universities and colleges are participating in such activities, he further said.