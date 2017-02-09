Sino-US ties on better development path: Chinese FM

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Tuesday that the Sino-U.S. relation, nearly 40 years since its establishment, has been seeing a non-stop development progress.

“The China-U.S. ties have never ceased development, overcoming various difficulties,” Wang told a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Julie Bishop following the fourth round of China-Australia diplomatic and strategic dialogue.He disclosed that Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump had “an important conversation” after the latter won the presidential election.Wang said the key of the conversation is positive, as President Xi said the Sino-U.S. ties would be on a better development path, which was totally agreed by Trump, saying the Sino-U.S. ties are the most important bilateral ties in the world.Wang noticed the tough comments on China made by some from the United States, but said the two sides have been seeing “converging interests.

“The two countries recorded a 500-billion-USD bilateral trade volume in 2016, said Wang.”Almost every state in the U.S. has been doing business with China, every (U.S.) university has cooperated with China and the number of personnel exchanges between the two countries has risen to more than four million last year,” said Wang.No wise statesman would disagree that if the U.S. and China are in conflict, the consequence would not be unbearable for the both sides.

On the China-policy of the U.S., Wang said China attaches greater importance to the formal policy statement of the new U.S. administration, which probably needs time to know more about China.

He believes that as long as China and the U.S. abide by the pledges which have been made so far by the two sides, the Sino-U.S. relations would see through the break-in period and step onto a better development route, which meets the common wish of the two peoples and is in accordance with the long-term interests of both sides.

Wang also expressed appreciation for Bishop’s calling for more positive interactions between China and the U.S..He said Australia could be an ally of the U.S. and a comprehensive strategic partner of China in the same time.