Sino-Philippines talk on phone over cooperation

7

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, held a telephone conversation Wednesday, discussing bilateral ties and regional cooperation.
Xi said he met Duterte twice last year and reached important agreements with him. As a result, bilateral ties greatly improved, said Xi.
At present, the two countries are deepening political mutual trust and carrying out cooperation in various fields, he said. A channel of dialogue and consultation on the South China Sea issue has also been set up, Xi noted.
For his part, Duterte said he was happy to see Philippine-China friendship and solidarity enhanced and their exchanges and cooperation in various areas restored and pushed forward.
The two leaders also exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.—Agencies

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR