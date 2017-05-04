Sino-Philippines talk on phone over cooperation

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, held a telephone conversation Wednesday, discussing bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

Xi said he met Duterte twice last year and reached important agreements with him. As a result, bilateral ties greatly improved, said Xi.

At present, the two countries are deepening political mutual trust and carrying out cooperation in various fields, he said. A channel of dialogue and consultation on the South China Sea issue has also been set up, Xi noted.

For his part, Duterte said he was happy to see Philippine-China friendship and solidarity enhanced and their exchanges and cooperation in various areas restored and pushed forward.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.—Agencies