Sino-Malta PMs exchange greetings on 45th bilateral ties

Beijing

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday exchanged congratulations with his Maltese counterpart Joseph Muscat on the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between their two countries.

In his congratulatory message, Li said that since China and Malta established diplomatic relations 45 years ago, the traditional friendly relations between the two countries have kept developing and have been fruitful.

“China is willing to make joint efforts with Malta to continue deepening bilateral exchange and cooperation in all fields, further enrich the connotation of bilateral relations, and promote continued achievement of new progress in the China-Malta traditional friendship,” he added.

Muscat, in his congratulatory message, highlighted the mutual respect and precious friendship developed since his country established diplomatic relations with China 45 years ago.

He said he believes the Malta-China relations of mutually beneficial cooperation will inject new driving force into bilateral cooperation in all fields, in the interest of the two peoples.—Xinhua