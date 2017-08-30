Sino-India standoff easesSino-India standoff eases

INDIA announced on Monday that its troops are withdrawing from Doklam area following ‘understanding’ with China, ending standoff that had threatened to provoke armed conflict between the two nuclear armed rivals. China had repeatedly and furiously denounced the Indian move as a direct infringement of its sovereignty, demanded an immediate, unconditional withdrawal and warned that conflict was a real possibility if that didn’t happen. China on Monday appeared to contradict New Delhi’s claims of mutual troops’ withdrawal from Doklam region, saying that only Indian troops have been pulled out from the border. Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, “Chinese troops will continue to patrol the disputed Doklam region.” Irrespective of the fact that the withdrawal was mutual or unilateral, it is good that sanity finally prevailed paving the way for easing of the tension that India had unnecessarily created. India had no stakes in the plateau but it jumped in just to convey a false impression that it has acquired the muscle to confront a rising global power like China, forgetting ignominious defeat of the 60s. There were also demands from within India that the country should not poke its nose into the issue but rulers in New Delhi were not ready to listen to the voices of reason. The situation changed after Beijing leaked reports that it was ready to go to war to teach a lesson to India for its belligerence. It is good that India has learnt the lesson without entering a war.

