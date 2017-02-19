Sino-German ties to grow to new heights

Our Correspondents

Beijing

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson agreed in Germany that the two countries should work together for greater development of bilateral relations during the term of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Wang and Tillerson met on the sidelines of the foreign ministers meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) to exchange views on bilateral ties and issues of mutual concerns. The meeting is the first of its kind since Tillerson assumed office. Wang said the recent telephone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Trump had been of great significance.

During the conversation, Wang said the U.S. side had made it clear that it would continue to honor the one-China policy and the two leaders agreed that China and the United States could be great partners and should promote greater development of their bilateral relationship from a new starting point. This key consensus has safeguarded the political basis of Sino-U.S. relations, charted the course of the relationship in the new era, and created the necessary pre-conditions for the two nations to engage in strategic cooperation on bilateral, regional, and global issues, Wang noted.

Wang said that China and the United States, both shouldering the responsibilities of securing world stability and enhancing global prosperity, had more common interests than disputes.