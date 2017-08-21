Sinha team meets HCBA members

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a civil society delegation from New Delhi led by former Indian Minister, Yashwant Sinha, met executive committee members of the Kashmir’s High Court Bar Association in Srinagar.

The HCBA General Secretary, Bashir Sidiq, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said the other members of the delegation comprised Bharat Bushan, Kapil Kak and Sushoba Barve.

“The members were informed by the Bar members that the only way to resolve the Kashmir dispute in a peaceful manner was either to implement the United Nations Security Council Resolutions or to hold sincere, unconditional and result oriented dialogue with all stakeholders including Pakistan.

“The delegation was also informed that instead of addressing the real issue, India has unleashed a reign of terror in Jammu and Kashmir to subjugate the people, who are not even being allowed to hold a peaceful protest.”

The statement said, “They were told that paramilitary forces have been tasked with killing, blinding and maiming innocent Kashmiris while the other agencies.—KMS