Sinha asks Delhi to open urgent talks on Kashmir

New Delhi

Former Indian Minister, Yashwant Sinha, voicing concern at the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, has asked India to begin dialogue process on Kashmir by involving all the stakeholders.

Yashwant Sinha and members of the Concerned Citizens Group in a statement in New Delhi said, “We are deeply concerned at the deteriorating situation in the Kashmir Valley. The loss of lives in the recent incidents was unnecessary and avoidable.”

They said that Kashmir was a political dispute that demanded a political solution. The present bloodshed must come to an end, and dialogue alone will achieve this, they said.

Yashwant Sinha, in December 2016, led the Concerned Citizens Group, a team of eminent members – Wajahat Habibullah, Sushobha Barve, Bharat Bhushan and retired Air Marsal Kapil Kak, to Kashmir and held dialogue with the various segments of society including Hurriyet leaders.

The visit took place amidst mass uprising, which was triggered by the extrajudicial killing of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani, by Indian troops in July, last year.—KMS