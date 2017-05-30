Education is key of success which equips the generations with knowledge. It enlightens the mind of a person and helps him distinguish between right and wrong. It also helps him to move towards progress. The purpose of education is to groom the personality of an individual by making him smarter and tolerant.

In Pakistan, education system has lost vitality for which it was established. The ignorance on the part of students, parents, teachers and above all, the government has led the generations to become intolerant. The Mashal Khan incident in Mardan has brought to light the shortcomings in our education system which lacks quality. The students today not only lack tolerance but also lack knowledge.

Presence of multiple education systems have developed confusion and have given birth to the classes in society. Schooling systems such as Private, Public along with different mediums (Urdu/English) have led students to differentiate themselves from “others”. It has enabled them to categorize their peers into inferior and superior thus establishing segments at grassroots level. Handing over the responsibility of education to the provinces has brought different curriculum and examination patterns in the country due to which different mindsets have emerged. Students today are unable to compete with one another due to presence of standards. Students studying in Urdu medium often find themselves insecure as they lack English language skills required for better jobs thus magnifying the gap between poor and elite class.

Education system must be rectified for the sake of bright future of the nation. Students must be provided with equal exposure to information and opportunities. Regardless of being rich or poor every child must be provided with access to basic education of same quality. Single curriculum must be created for the students of both sectors so that no one would feel him or herself privileged than the other. Promoting equality from grassroots level among youngsters would ensure brighter future of the nation.

SADIA KHAN

Islamabad

