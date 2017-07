Singers enthrall audience at RAC

Rawalpindi

An Eid Milan Musical Night was arranged here under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) to include the artists community of Rawalpindi region in pleasures of Eid-ul-Fitr. Senator Najma Hameed, Member National Assembly Raja Javed Ikhlas, Member Punjab Assembly, Lubna Rehan Pirzada and MPA Tehseen Fawad were present on the occasion as guests of honor.

The singers from Rawalpindi division enthralled the audience with their melodious voices.

The singers performed included Naveed Alvi, LaraibTahir, Wajid Kamran, Rizwan Jan, Sadia Batool, Mrs Hafza, Tahir Nayyar, Asif Kamal, Umair Niazi, Sagheer Ali Khan, Gulshan Ali, Sheri Pyara, Tanvir Pyara, Naseem Sadiqqui, Saghir Abbas, Khawar Abbas, Laraib Shakil and Najma Reshman.—APP