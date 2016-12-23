Singer leaves Pakistan after death threats

Staff Reporter

Famous Pakistani singer Taher Shah became the latest victim of mounting fanaticism and religious extremism, when after receiving repeated death threats, he finally was forced to leave the country for a new abode somewhere in the West.

He broke the internet for his songs Eye to Eye and Angel. His manage regretted that there was no official response to his appeal for security to his life He was known for spreading love through his sons.

Reports said “recently Mr Shah made his film debut with Pakistan’s first online film and it seems like the haters are not admiring his approach of using arts to the benefit of mankind. Perhaps that is the reason why he was getting threats.

“Mr Shah was left heartbroken when the government failed to provide him security and as a result of which he decided to leave Pakistan,” the statement said.