Sindh’s public hospitals to have biometric system

Staff Reporter

The Sindh government is looking to tech to weed out “ghost employees” from public hospitals and fight the menace of absenteeism.

To ensure that doctors and paramedics come to work, the provincial government has ordered the installation of a biometric system at all public hospitals.

Speaking to media, an official said the government had also sought lists of ghost employees from all district and taluka hospitals.

In addition to this, the administrations of hospitals have also been directed to install CCTV cameras so that the authorities could monitor the medical facilities being provided to patients.

The move comes after the successful implementation of the biometric system in the Sindh education department that helped identify many ghost employees

Earlier in June, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) also announced that it would install a biometric system to identify ghost employees of the board.

BIEK Chairperson Prof Inam Ahmed told The Express Tribune that the board was aiming to introduce a biometric verification system by July.

“We want it to be done at its earliest so that ghost employees can be identified,” he said, adding that a lot of employees had made a habit of leaving work and some did not even bother to come to office but drew their salaries and utilised all other perks offered by the board.