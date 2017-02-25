Sindh Water Commission report eye-opener

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Sindh Water Commission, formed to suggest measures for solving the water and drainage problem, has regretted that nowhere in the province, clean water, as defined by the World Health Organisation, was being supplied.

According to sources the Sindh Water Commission report submitted to the government by Commission chairman Justice Iqbal Kalhoro, was eye-opener for the government, which had been making claims rejectedin the report.

It revealed in its 180-page report that Sindh government, had itself had confessed that 87 percent of sub-surface water was saltish, a fact corroborated by the papers submitted by the government before the commission, these sources said.

The report has been compiled by the Commission after extensive tours of various districts of Sindh from one corner to the other.