Sindh urges centre to cancel notification

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that the transfer of regulatory authorities to concerned federal ministries is an absolute conflict of interest and the decision is bound to undermine their independence.

In a letter written to prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the chief minister drew his attention to widely reported news in print and electronic media of December 20 that federal government has transferred administrative control of regulatory bodies from Cabinet Division to respective ministries.

In his letter he says “the transfer of regulatory authorities such as NEPRA, OGRA, PTA, PPRA, FAB to ministries such as Water & Power, Petroleum and Natural Resources, Finance and Information Technology and Telecom is an absolute conflict of interest.