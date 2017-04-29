Sindh to seek foreign assistance to fight Chikngunya disease

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Worried by the rising number of Chikungunya disease in Karachi, especially in the suburban outskirts like Orangi Town, Malir, Bin Qasim,Ibrahim Hyderi, Korangi, Lyari, Surjani Town, Keamari etc, thte Sindh government has sought foreign assistance to fight it, and a World Health Organisation team may soon be visiting the city to collect facts about it, and suggest remedial measures.

Sources said that the rise has been noticed despite steps taken to counter it. Perhaps lack of hygienic conditions in the areas mentioned above may be the reason to ring the alarm bell.

Samples collected from different hospitals and medical centres, have help doctors to conclude that symptoms are of a disease born from mosquito spread, which needs to be controlled now and on scientific basis rather than on depending on half- hearted steps taken so far.

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne, non-lethal viral disease caused by a species of mosquitoes called Aedes aegypti, which also carry the dengue and zika viruses. According to experts, the chikungunya virus causes fever and severe joint pain, while other symptoms include muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rashes.

The Director Genera, Health, Dr Muhammad Taufiq said that chikungunya was a “new disease” for doctors and the authorities in Pakistan so they required “technical assistance” and support from the international health body in dealing with the menace.

“WHO has already issued a health advisory on the chikungunya outbreak in Karachi, and they had asked us if we needed any support to deal with this issue. In return, we requested them to provide us technical support for its prevention and management.” Dr Taufiq added that WHO officials in Pakistan were already in touch with the Sindh Health Department to deal with the menace.