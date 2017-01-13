Sindh sales tax on insurance services

Karachi

With the approval of the Government of Sindh, Sindh Revenue Board has issued 2 notifications on Thursday, in relation to exemption of Sindh sales tax on the services of life insurance and health insurance.

Through the notification No. SRB-3-4/2/2017, all life insurance services as are provided or rendered during the financial year 2016-17 have been exempted from the levy of Sindh sales tai Previously too, Sindh sales tax was not levied on life insurance services. This exemption shall now continue for a period upto the 30th June, 2017.

Through the other notification No. SRB-3-4/3/2017, Sindh sales tax has been exempted on such of the health insurance services as are provided or rendered to individual persons. However, the group health insurance services provided or rendered to persons other than individuals shall continue to be levied.—PR