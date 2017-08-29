Sindh rejects provisional census results

Centre says process was transparent

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Sindh government has rejected the results of the census conducted earlier this year and announced that the Pakistan People’s Party would call an all-parties conference on this issue.

In a policy statement issued on Monday, provincial minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said the federal government had conspired to reduce Sindh population in the statistics.

“This move is aimed at reducing Sindh’s share in the National Finance Commission as well as in the national and provincial assembly seats and the job quota in federal government services,” Khuhro, the president of the PPP Sindh chapter, added.

He said the PPP government in Sindh would not accept this conspiracy.

“Almost all major political parties in Sindh have rejected the census results. This census has now become controversial,” he remarked.

Khuhro maintained that his party had pointed out the census staff’s unfair practices but no attention was paid to its reservations.

“The census officials didn’t take notice of the fact that in various districts of Sindh, census forms were filled by enumerators themselves. The census staff wasn’t even able to reach many areas,” he noted.

“We also requested them [census officials] to provide each family with a copy of their filled form, but the census staff didn’t bother to pay any heed to us.”

The PPP leader said the party had raised this issue given that the federal government had always manipulated the census results in the past. “The PPP government in Sindh will not succumb to any pressure and will raise this issue at every forum,” he added.

“We will take it up at the upcoming Council of Common Interests meeting too.” Khuhro said in all sectors including water distribution, natural resources and the divisible pool, the federal government had created problems for the province.

“We will call an APC on this issue and devise our future course of action.”

Meanwhile, the federal government, rejecting the objections raised on the sixth population and housing census results, has said that the counting process had been conducted in a transparent manner.

Member statistics division Habibullah Khattak said that monitoring committees were formed in all four provinces to ensure transparency in the census results, at which the opposition parties had voiced serious concerns, questioning the authenticity of the figures released by the government.

He said an additional time was also allotted to entertain the complaints related to the census.