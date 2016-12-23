Sindh Rangers organize free medical camp

Larkana

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Thursday organized a free medical camp at Government High School in village Katchi Pull of Qubo Saeed Khan Taluka (Kamber-Shahdadkot).

A large number of residents of the area benefitted from the camp. On the occasion, specialist doctors including, Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana Dr. Javeed Shaikh, Dr. Aziz Sudhar, Dr. Gourodas, Dr. Niala, Dr. Farzana, Dr. Rizwana, Dr. Shafiq Solangi, Dr. Razia Sultana and others examined the patients.

More than three thousand patients were examined including women, children and senior ditizens. They were also given medicines free of cost, besides performing diagnostic tests.

Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana Lt. Col. Muhammad Asim also visited the camp. Talking to patients at the camp he said on the special directives of DG Rangers Sindh, Rangers Sindh was organizing medical camps regularly in far flung and remote areas, so that people deprived of medical facilities could get the same at their door steps.

Pakistan Rangers Sindh will continue orrganizing similar camps in far flung and remote areas of the Division to provide health facility to the people deprived of this.—APP