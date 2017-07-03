Sindh Police sets example of courage, sacrifice: IG

Hyderabad

The Inspector General of Sindh Police A D Khawaja has said the Sindh police has set an example of courage and sacrifices in the line of their duty. Addressing an Eid gathering with families of the martyred policemen here at Police Headquarters, the IG said until the last year the Eid gathering with families of the martyred policemen was held in Karachi. ‘But this year the old trend of calling families of the martyrs to Karachi has been stopped and now I am myself going to meet these families in their city,’ he added.

He asked the police officers to notice how the children of the martyred policemen lived. ‘The pain in their eyes will tell you many things,’ he said. He observed that there was nothing more important than one’s life adding that the policemen offer sacrifice of their lives to protect lives of other humans. ‘The children of parents should feel proud telling the people that their parents gave their lives to protect other lives,’ he said.—APP