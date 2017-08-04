Sindh Police get $3.3m protective helmets, vests from USA

Staff Reporter

United States Consul General in Karachi Grace Shelton at a ceremony donated $3.3 million worth of protective helmets and vests to the Sindh Police on behalf of US Department of State. A US Consulate statement on Thursday said that the state-of-the-art light-weight helmets and vests will help protect 6,000 police officers as they continue to face increased threats to their lives from battling crime and terrorism throughout Sindh. Police officers, especially the unarmed Traffic Police, are often targeted by criminal and terrorist groups, including the recent targeted shooting of two Traffic Police in Karachi on July 25. The Sindh Police face many challenges, yet continue to maintain their goal to interact daily, by whatever means, with members of the community to solicit feedback so they can better serve their community and be more responsive. Consul General Shelton said, ‘Sindh Police Officers are on the front lines in the fight against terrorism. The U.S. government’s partnership with the Sindh Police has proven that success is possible, and we look forward to continuing this important relationship. A prosperous and safe Karachi is vital to a prosperous and safe Pakistan’. The Department of State’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Bureau (INL) began its partnership with the Sindh Police Department in 2010 and has provided more than $35 million in total assistance. INL works in more than 90 countries to help governments combat crime and corruption, counter drug-related crime, improve police institutions, and promote laws and court systems that are fair and accountable.

