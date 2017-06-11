Sindh not being provided electricity intentionally: Murad

Khairpur

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday that Sindh is not being provided electricity intentionally. He was speaking to the media during a visit to Sachal Sarmast shrine where he inaugurated the three day annual Urs.

He reiterated that load shedding is held for 20 hours daily. “The federal government has failed in completing its legal duties,” he remarked. “I spoke against K-Electric and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company in my budget speech.”

CM Sindh lashed out at PML-N and said that those appearing before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) should save themselves from the ongoing probe into Panama leaks case.

He remarked that “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should first endeavour to save itself from the Joint Investigation Team and then blame us.” He also said that Imran Khan will never succeed in defeating Pakistan Peoples Party.—INP