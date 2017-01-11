Sindh Madresatul Islam University students, staff visit Gali-e-Dastoor

Staff Reporter

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has underscored the need for balance of power between the two houses of the Parliament to provide Senate an opportunity to become voice of the federating units for playing a key role in strengthening the Federation.

The Chairman Senate expressed these views while talking to a 46 member delegation Sindh Madresatul Islam University, Karachi, which visited Parliament House and Gali-e-Dastoor on Tuesday. While responding to a question asked by a student, the Chairman Senate remarked that reforms have been introduced in the Senate to make it more powerful, however, during the joint session, due to numerical strength the National Assembly have an upper hand. Mian Raza Rabbani also emphasized the need to revive student unions for democratization of the society. He informed that the Senate has constituted a Committee of the Whole to review the whole situation and draft recommendations in this regard. He said that student unions, historically, acted as nurseries for democracy, however, these nurseries were banned through a court decision, thus halting the political growth of the society. Rabbani urged the youth to play an active role in nation building and divert their energies towards making Pakistan a democratically prosperous and strong society. He also lauded the historical role played by SMIU. Later Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Senator Atizaz Ahsan also addressed the visiting delegation. He said that there is need to promote culture of tolerance, debate and discussion in the society to pave the way for peaceful coexistence. He called for enhanced role of women in the development process. He shared his life time experiences with the students and appreciated the fact that the delegation comprises of large number of female students. Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Defence during his interaction with the delegation shed light on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and termed it a game changer as it will promote regional connectivity and boost multidimensional cooperation in the region.