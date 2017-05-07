Sindh launches Early Childhood Care and Education Policy

Staff Reporter

School Education Department (SED), Government of Sindh, on Satur-day launched Province’s first Early Childhood Care & Education Policy (ECCE) at a local Hotel.

The chief guest of the ceremony Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Member of National Assembly and Chan-cellor SZABIST congratulated SED for achieving this milestone.

She said that ECCE Policy would not only cre-ate and develop students’ empathy with fellow hu-man beings but also with nature and environment. Further, she said that the policy will support in fos-tering social skills which can’t be learned at home.

She urged the School Education Department and other stakeholders to implement ECCE Policy in letter and spirit so that challenge of bringing the out of school children back to school can be tackled effectively.

Secretary School Education Department, Abdul Aziz Uqaili highlighted a major challenge that is recruitment of qualified ECCE teachers for success-ful implementation of ECCE Policy. Keeping the ground realities in mind Secretary stated that SED will introduce one year ECCE program for the chil-dren aged 4-5 years.

This program will be scaled up later. He in-formed that the recruitment process has been initi-ated and a rigorous training program of ECCE teachers will also be organized.

While briefing about ECCE Curriculum, Head of Curriculum Wing, Dr.Fouzia Khan said that ECCE Curriclum has been designed on the basis of National Curriculum which caters to the needs of children for holistic development.

Sharing progress on ECCE in Sindh, Additional Secretary Schools & Provincial Coordinator for ECCE, Imtiaz Bhatti said that a separate Project Implementation Unit has been set up which will be converted into ECCE Directorate in future.

Chief Program Manager, Reform Support Unit Faisal Ahmed Uqaili welcomed guests and pre-sented an overview of the ECCE policy.

He said that formulating and developing ECCE Policy is a first step but there is still a long way to achieve desired goals.

Country Director Plan International, Imran Yousuf Shami assured his organization’s full com-mitment to implement the policy with government.