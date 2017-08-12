Sindh Home Minister orders high security alert in city

Staff Reporter

Sindh Home Minister, Suhail Anwar Siyal taking strong exception to the killing of cops Friday morning has ordered security to be kept on high alert in the provincial capital.

According to directives issued, soon after the tragic incident, the minister has also sought unfolding details about the incident coupled with measures being adopted for arrest of the killers.

Meanwhile, according to a press release issued by the Central Police Office (CPO), Inspector General of Police (IGP-Sindh), A.D Khowaja has also ordered immediate inquiry to ascertain facts behind the killings of DSP Hanif Khan and Constable Sultan.