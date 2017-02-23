Sindh Home Dept names likely terrorist targets in Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Sindh Home Department on Thursday issued a notification that contained certain areas of Karachi which could be on the terrorists’ agenda next.

According to details, a notification by the Sindh Home Department stated that Sindh High Court, Empress Market, Sindh Assembly, Zainab Market, markets located at M.A.Jinnah Road and the restaurants located at Do Darya, could next be targeted by militants.

The notification comes after a recent spate of terrorist attacks in the country taking place in Peshawar, Sehwan Sharif, Charsadda and Lahore. In the past ten days, more than 100 Pakistanis have been killed in terrorist attacks across the country.

On Thursday, a bomb blast in Lahore killed 8 people and injured 17 others.