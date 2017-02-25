Sindh govt’s education emergency plan goes unchecked

Govt schools teachers doing private business, job abroad; Minister claims 100pc teachers attendance

Zia Qureshi

Nawabshah

Despite announcement of educational emergency in Sindh, many schools of District Shaheed Benazirabad are either closed or teachers doing personal business/private jobs or doing labour in other countries. On the other hand some black sheep in the Sindh Education Department have managed to fail the biometric system made necessary for attendance for government schoolteachers.

A press release of a local NGO Ilam Dost Organization said in this regard that educational emergency was imposed in schools of District Shaheed Benazirabad and other districts of Sindh in order to improve the education standard. It was announced the schools would provided facilities of bathrooms, furniture for classrooms, fans and potable drinking water apart from taking steps to ensure the attendance of teachers.

The Sindh Education Minister has claimed the 100pc attendance of teachers in schools. Press release said however it was noticed that no improvement was seen District Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze of Division Shaheed Benazirabad. Press release said that more than 200 schools lack teachers and students go back to home after passing time in playing.

It said that the teachers having political affiliations are working in political parties offices or houses, doing jobs in private departments and working somewhere outside the country but drawing their salaries from Pakistan treasury.

The leaders of Ilam Dost Organization sent applications to Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners, Secretary Education and Education Minister in this regard and prayed for mercy on 4 million children deprived of their legitimate right of education.

Organization application appealed thet responsible persons of bio-metric should also be made accountable the the process of weekly bio-metric be turned into daily bio-metric. On the other hand Chief Bio-metric Officer Abdullah Dahri told that 14 teachers were marked absent from duty during sudden raids on schools and the report was communicated to Secretary Education.