Sindh govt reluctant to empower local bodies

The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Mayor Tayyab Hussain has alleged that Sindh government appeared grudging about empowerment of both the local government and the elected representatives.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the HMC are struggling to serve the people in both the major cities of Sindh with their limited authority and the resources, the Mayor said while talking to the media at Hyderabad Press Club here Saturday.

He said this while speaking to journalists during a program ‘Meet the Press’ held at the local press club on Saturday. He also gave Rs.200,000 to Hyderabad Press Club president Waseem Khan as donation to the club.

He told that he (Tayyab Hussain) and KMC’s mayor Waseem Akhtar had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, praying for granting authority to all LG elected representatives including those from Karachi and Hyderabad.

It is unfortunate that the rulers are unwilling to accept the LG system in its true spirit, he said. He recalled that the LG system was restored and the elections were held in 2015 on the Supreme Court’s order.

He told that the elected representatives were yet to be given a thorough mechanism by the provincial government so that they could discharge their responsibilities as per the law. ‘Despite this, we haven’t lost hope. We are working even harder to deliver,’ he assured.

The Mayor contended that Hyderabad development Authority (HDA) and Water and sanitation agency (WASA) were technically a part of the LG system. But, both the organizations had been kept under purview of the provincial government, he added.

The Mayor informed that the HMC received Rs.90 million each month under Octroi and Zila Tax (OZT) which was used for payment of salaries to the staff. The Sindh Government provided another Rs.30 million monthly to HMC for the expenditures, he added.

He deplored that for the past 8 years the HMC’s administrators had spent time only completing their job tenures but without working for the city and its citizens. Responding to a question about grant of Rs.500 million which Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had announced 2 months ago during his recent visit to Hyderabad, he apprised that the a report on utilization of the said grant had been submitted to the federal government.—APP