Sindh govt to provide solar tube wells to small growers to boost agri sector

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that water shortages have affected agriculture sector in the province that is why his government has embarked upon a plan to provide solar tube wells to small growers.

This will help improve and strengthen agri-economy, he remarked. He was presiding over a joint meeting of Irrigation and Agriculture department at the CM house, attended by Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Irrigation Jamal Shah, Secretary Agriculture Sajid Jamal Abro and others, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Sindh government has launched 11 schemes of installation of solar energy tube wells and pumping stations through three different departments worth Rs7.8 billion against which Rs2630.505 million have been utilized up to June 2017, the meeting was informed.

The government has allocated Rs 2623.858 million for the new financial year.

The solar schemes of agriculture department include Rs100 million for establishment of solar Dehyderation Plant on PPP mode in Khairpur, Rs802 million provision of solar water pumps/tubewells on subsidized rates to farmers all over Sindh. The chief minister said that it is an important scheme which costs Rs1000 million in which Sindh government contributes Rs802 million while the farmers would share Rs198 million.

Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem said that during 2016-17 the government had allocated Rs238.142 million and the entire amount was utilized and the remaining amount of Rs563.858 million have been allocated for the current financial year.

Secretary Irrigation said that Rs1047.5 million drainage system and installation of solar tube wells at Cantonment Area Pano Aqil is yet to be started. During last financial year Rs522.763 million were allocated while this year Rs250 million have been earmarked.