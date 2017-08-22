Sindh govt launches $185m project to promote drip irrigation

Staff Reporter

Hyderabad

The Director General Agricultural Engineering Sindh Muhammad Ramzan Baaplani said a $185 million 6-year project had been launched to promote the technique of drip irrigation in Sindh.

Speaking at a meeting of Sindh Chamber of Agriculture at its office here on Sunday, the official said the project would greatly help the farmers in Sindh to increase the crop productivity with less water than was used in the flood irrigation system.

He informed that a loan had been obtained from the World Bank to finance the Sindh Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Enhancement Project (SIAPEP).

With the project’s help crops will be grown on the hitherto uncultivated land,” he assured and informed that the project was subsidizing the drip irrigation system

Baaplani apprised that complete details of SIAPEP were available on the department’s website.

He told that for lining of the watercourses the World Bank credit would contribute 76 percent while the farmers would share 24 percent of the total cost.

Nabi Bux Sathio, Syed Aijaz Nabi Shah and other office bearers of the Sindh Chamber of Agriculture proposed that the district level committees comprising the agricultural officials and representatives of the farmers should be formed.

They said the committees would ensure optimal implementation and transparency of the project.