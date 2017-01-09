Sindh govt ignores apex court order

Staff Reporter

karachi

The Sindh government seems determined to achieve its goals, even if it had to violate Supreme Court order, which has clipped the wings of the chief minister by restoring the IG A D Khawaja to his post, and banning Murad Ali Shah from making superfluous appointments in Sindh Public Service Comission.

The Sindh government did restore A D Khawaja to top slot of police, but appointed two senior police officials without even his knowledge, which is open violation of the apex court’s judgement.

The two senior police officers recently appointed were Rao Anwar as SSP, Malir, instead of Javed Akhtar which Khawaja wanted to be there, and Samiullah Soomro, another competent officer which Khawaja wanted to remain as SSP Sanghar.

The supreme court order was passed 15 days ago in Anita Turab case.

These transfers have not only been made in violation of the principles set by the Supreme Court in Anita Turab case but have also been made against the desire of the provincial police chief. Both these postings and transfers were done against the wishes of IG, Khawaja who insisted that competence and efficiency should be the hallmark of such orders, but he was over-ruled

The IGP in Soomro’s case too tried his level best to protect his officer from pre-mature removal. AD Khowaja had also some objections to the appointment of the police officer replacing Soomro but the IGP was pressed to do what the Sindh rulers want from him.

Spokesman of Sindh chief minister said that it is the discretion of the government to transfer any government servant.

In Anita Turab case decision, the Supreme Court had ruled, “When the ordinary tenure for a posting has been specified in the law or rules made thereunder, such tenure must be respected and cannot be varied, except for compelling reasons, which should be recorded in writing and are judicially reviewable.”

In the same case, the apex court also referred to Hajj Corruption Case to stress its verdict.

With regard to transfers of civil servants, the court clearly stated that transfers by political figures which are capricious and are based on considerations not in the public interest are not legally sustainable.