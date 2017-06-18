Sindh govt hires consultant to study for 1320MW power plant at Keti Bundar

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he has taken an important step towards realizing the dream of Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto to establish Keti Bander project for which his government has finally engaged an international consortium of consultants to carry out study for laying railway line, installation of power plant and construction of jetty to transport equipment and machinery at Keti Bandar.

This he said while presiding over a meeting regarding Keti Bandar here at the CM House Saturday. The meeting was attended by Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Secretary Energy Sgha Wasif, Special Secretary Energy Department Rasid Hussain Kazi, DG SCA Mr. Abu Bakar Madani, Technical officer Shariq Raza, Chief Investment Finance Shahnawaz.

He said that the Keti Bandar Project was conceived by prime minister [former] Benazir Bhutto but due to political reasons it could not be materilaised. “Now, her government in Sindh is going to make Keti Bandar mega project a reality,” he said and added “we have included it in CPEC projects.”

Briefing the chief minister Secretary Energy Agha Wasif said M/s Bridge Factor Consortium has been engaged. The firm will carry out feasibility study of Keti Bundar Project. The study includes laying of 450 km railway line from Thar coalfield to Keti Bundar, installation of 1320 MW power plant extendable up to 10,000 MW at Keti Bandar and development of jetty to cater transportation of machinery and equipment for power house. He added that strategic environmental assessment would also be integral part of the study.

Agha Wasif said that the Chief Minister has entrusted Energy Department to pursue development of Keti Bundar and allowed utilization of Project Development Fund for the study. The study would cost Rs326.44 million that would cover all aspect of development.—INP