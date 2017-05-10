Sindh govt ensures strict vigilance, bans mobile phones

Murad visits Examination Centres

Karachi

Acting on the directives of Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah, strict vigilance has been ensured by imposing section-144 to ban mobile phones during intermediate examinations in Karachi.

The provincial authorities have pulled their socks up to tackle the cheating mafia as they on Tuesday imposed section-144 and prohibited the movement of unconcerned people around the examination centers.

Meanwhile, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah paid a surprise visit to Islamia College Peoples Secretariat’s examination centre along with Chairman Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) Prof. Inam Ahmed and assured to bring the culprits involved in providing cheating material and leaking papers to justice.

The chief minister then arrived at Government Aisha Bawani College and inspected the arrangements at the centre.

Earlier, a meeting chaired by Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah was held in Karachi where it was decided that stern action would be taken in exams cheating matter. He also visited the examination centers to monitor the situation.

On the other hand, Inspector General of Police in Sindh (IG) AD Khawaja had asked security officers to help exams administration against cheating mafia by making sure their presence outside the centres.

He also ordered the SSPs and DIGs to visit examination centres to review the security condition.—INP