Sindh Govt defers decision on Rangers powers, Cabinet takes up census issues

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Sindh Cabinet which met here with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in chair, deferred discussions on powers for Rangers, but advisor, information adviser, Sindh Maula Bux Chandio told newsmen that the issue will be decided shortly. The issue of power to Rangers was not discussed in the cabinet meeting on Monday. Only census was discussed because this was an important and vital subject.

He said all those living in Sindh, including Urdu speaking population, settled here since partition in 1947, should now be declared as Sindhis in the new census. He said that census was a matter of life and death for southern province, and therefore demanded urgency for discussion over all other issues on the agenda.

Describing census as very sensitive and important issue, he made it clear that all those living in the province were Sindhis “as we are representatives of all peoples living in Sindh. We have some reservations regarding census. We never want injustice with people who are living in the province of Sindh as all the people of Sindh are equal.

Chandio said that the Chief Minister Sindh has directed NADRA to increase mobile vans. He said “we never care for statements of Interior Minister Choudhry Nisar Ali Khan as he is very non serious person. After the retirement of COAS General Raheel Sharif, Muslim League N is very happy. The Advisor Information said Pakistan Peoples Party is fighting against terrorism.