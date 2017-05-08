Sindh govt allocates ample funds for various districts’ uplift under ADPs

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government has allocated ample funds for development of all the districts through district and provincial ADPs. ‘What is required from the elected representatives is ownership of the schemes by monitoring the progress and quality.’

This he said while presiding over four different meetings to review district and provincial ADPs of different districts here at the CM House on Sunday. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, Dr Sikandar Mendhro, Jam Mehtab Dahar, Jam Khan Shoro, Imdad Pitafi, Fayaz Butt, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, provincial secretaries, Fazal Pechuho, Hassan Naqvi, Jamal Shah, Aziz Uqaili, Aijaz Memon, Ramzan Awan and others.

JACOBABAD: The chief minister said that Jacobabad has a Rs5 billion throw-forward in its district ADP, therefore it is quite difficult for the government to complete them during the next financial year.

‘I am going to allocate Rs1 billion for district ADP to complete some important schemes,’ he said. He directed Works dept to complete Garhi Khero – Usta Mohammad upto Balochistan border on priority basis. Local government Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that Rs155 million extra funds are with Jacobabad Municipal Committee, therefore they must be used transparently for face uplift of the city, cleanliness and improvement of drainage system.

The provincial ADP of the district is Rs2818.730 million to execute 87 schemes by different 13 departments.

KANDHKOT-KASHMORE: The Chief Minister said that the Kandhkot-Kashmore district is located on the borders of Balochistan and Punjab, therefore both the cities must be developed and kept neat and clean and there should not be any encroachments.

Former MNA Gul Mohammad Jakhrani said that there was a dire need of Girls College in Kashmore town. On this Chairman P&D M. Waseem said that the building of the college was almost ready and some touch ups were required to hand over the possession. The chief minister expressing his displeasure directed Minister Education Jam Mehtab to start classes of the Girls college in girls high school in the evening shift till the building is handed over.

MNA from Kashmore –Kandhkot said that another important scheme is Cadet College Karampur. The work on the building has been completed by 60 percent. Provincial Minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani said that it was in his constituency and was personally monitoring the work to complete it by December 2017.

The chief minister on the pointation of MPAs of the area issued directive to acquire land for stadium at Tangwani and construction of road to connect Karampur with Tangwani. Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that he was working to rationalize staff of local bodies of Tangwani, Karamur and others in the district.

SHIKARPUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that once the Shikarpur city was compared with Paris and now it was faced with enormous serious issues and the foremost problem is its drainage system and ‘I want to resolve it at any cost.’

The chief minister said that the drainage scheme in Shikarpur was going from 2005 but it has not been completed so far. He said that merely the construction of drainage system in the city was not enough but it must be proper with required width and at natural gravity.

He directed Local Government Minister jam Khan Shoro to personally monitor the drainage work. MPA Imtiaz Shaikh shaikh pointed out that Cattle Colony, shifting of Bus Stand and Upgradation of Shah Abdul Latif University Shikarpur may be upgraded.—NNI