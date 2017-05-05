Sindh Governor suggests proper marketing of Islamic Banking

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan holds tremendous potential for Islamic Banking and there is need for efficient marketing of the concept in the country, said Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on Thursday.

Addressing the 6th Islamic Finance Expo Conference, he said the current 14% share of Islamic Banking in the country’s overall banking and finance sector was negligible and needed to be raised.

“All sections have to work for promotion of Islamic banking in Sindh in particular and country in general,” he emphasized.

Governor Muhammad Zubair was also of the opinion that agriculture sector, small and medium entrepreneurs, housing industry and low income groups can be extended special attention under Islamic Banking system.

Sindh Governor said the federal government as per its policy is taking all measures to deal with any possible hindrance in the promotion of Islamic Banking.

People in general strongly support the concept and the government is engaged in streamlining the mechanism with major focus on its activation and easy accessibility to the masses, he said.

Sindh Governor on the occasion appreciated that vigorous presence of private sector in the province was already casting a positive impact on its economic development.