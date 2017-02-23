Sindh folk festival begins

Hyderabad

Two-day Sindh Folk Art Festival (SFAF) will begin from February 24 at the Institute of Sindhology, University of Sindh, Jamshoro. A number of speakers from the country especially Sindh province will take part in the 2-day festival.

According to a press release issued by the Sindh University spokesman, the inaugural ceremony will be held on Friday where the dhamal will be held followed by a “Wayee” a form of poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and the rhyme of Sachal Sarmat would be presented by the well-known singers.

Afterwards Sindhi folk musical instrument â€œKhamaachâ€ will be played. The director of Institute of Sindhology Dr. Ishaque Samejo would present his welcome speech.

Thus panel dicussions on a variety of popular themes and narrative would follow, wherein prominent intellectuals, writers, poets, historians, scholars and artists including Noor ul Huda Shah, Muhammad Hanif, Mahtab Akbar Rashdi, Jami Chandio, Abdul Qadir Junejo, Dr. Fauzia Saeed, Dr. Qasim Bughio, Dr. Kaleem Lashari, Saif Samejo, Naseer Mirza, Sasui Palejo, Rasool Bux Dars, Dalbar Jalal, Naz Sahito, Agha Suhail, Muhammad Bux Chang, Abdul Ghaffar Tabassam, Akhtar Dargahi, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Ghafoor Soomro, Inam Shaikh, Manoj Kumar, Agha Rafique, Dr. Zulfiqar Kalhoro, Dr. Reema Abbasi, Ishtiaque Ansari, Pir Aftab Shah Jeelani, Asad Jamal Pali, Azad Kazi, Nafees Ahmed Nashad, Abdul Jabbar Nizamani, Wasatullah Khan and Javed Bhatti would deliberate on a wide array of current socio-culture and political issues.—APP