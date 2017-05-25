Sindh farmers to benefit from hybrid corn seeds

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Over 200 farmers attended the farmer field day in Allah Dino Sandh, Mitiari. The event was organized by Monsanto Pakistan at the location of their hybrid corn field trials. The purpose of the event was to showcase the performance and agronomy of hybrid corn seeds suitable to Sindh’s climatic conditions. In addition to farmers and members of the Sindh Abadgar Board, officials from the Sindh Agriculture Department and Sindh Agriculture University also attended the event and observed the field trial.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Yousaf Sandh, a prominent local farmer, said that corn hybrid seeds have been a great success in Punjab, resulting in increased productivity and enhanced income for the farmer. He further added that the climatic conditions in Sindh are very different and field trials such as these will pave the way for corn hybrids that show adaptability. He appreciated the initiative taken by Monsanto and extended his support for similar endeavours in the future.

While briefing the farmers, Monsanto’s Corporate Engagement Lead, Azeem Niazi explained that corn is now emerging as an important crop and will continue to play a significant role in ensuring food security in the country. “Our aim is to work closely with farmers, understand the challenges they face and tailor our technology accordingly.

The main objective of these trials and demonstrations is to educate the farmer about our high-yield hybrid seeds and transfer the agronomic knowledge for optimum results” he further added.

In his concluding remarks, Monsanto’s Regulatory Affairs Lead, Muhammad Asim, emphasized the need to adopt and promote latest agriculture technology. He explained that in future the challenges posed by rising world population, changing climatic conditions, scarcity of water and limited farmland, can only be addressed through technological innovations, allowing for more efficient use of resources and higher crop productivity.

Corn crop is not seen as a lucrative crop by Sindh farmers as much of the benefits of high-yielding hybrid seeds are lost due to lack of understanding of requisite agronomic practices. Through the provision of quality corn hybrid seeds and the right agronomic knowledge, the prevailing trend can be changed.