Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company signs tripartite MoU

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In a bid to provide modern and free of cost healthcare services to the communities of District Tharparkar, three organizations join hands to build a 100-bed hospital in Tharparkar.

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Thar Foundation, The Indus Hospital, and Shahid Afridi Foundation during a ceremony held here on Tuesday.

The three parties agreed to collaborate on the establishment of the Thar Foundation-envisioned 100-bed, state-of-the-art hospital in the Islamkot town of Tharparkar, aimed at providing free healthcare services to the community.

The MoU was signed by CEO Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), Shamsuddin Shaikh, CEO, The Indus Hospital Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, and advisor to CEO Shahid Afridi Foundation Zeeshan Afzal.

As per the agreement, the TF will have the overall responsibility of the management of the project and lead the implementation of the project, Indus Hospital will be responsible for the day-to-day operational affairs, and SAF will be responsible for funding the establishment one block and – the construction of other block together with their operational expenses will be financed by TF.

Expected completion of first block (SAF block) is expected by end 2018 and second block (TF block) by mid-2019, says the agreement. TF’s funding will be pioneered by SECMC and Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL).

Speaking about the occasion, Mr. Shaikh held that it was imperative for his company to work for the socioeconomic welfare of the people of Thar.

“The Thar region lacks basic health facilities, and we would actually make a great difference in the lives of the Tharis if we could provide them with modern health services – thus, the idea of establishment of the hospital,” he said.

Dr. Bari held the MoU as a ‘historic step’ taken for the welfare of the Thari communities. “The partnership will help improve the health of the people of Thar region, and together we hope to make the hospital functional by the end of 2018,” said Mr. Bari.

Afzal termed the ‘collaboration’ as “giving back to the community” and said, “The work that the three organizations have committed to undertake will go a long way in improving Thari communities’ lives, and will prove to be just a start in providing better healthcare services to the underprivileged.”

The three parties also expressed their mutual desire and a firm commitment to collaborate on other similar projects for the betterment of the people of Tharparkar and diligently pursue different activities in different areas of social development.