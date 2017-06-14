Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company inaugurates Vakrio rehabilitation scheme

Staff Reporter

Tharparkar

The Thar Foundation (TF), a non-profit established by the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) inaugurated the scheme to rehabilitate the houses affected by the fire incident at village Vakrio in Islamkot, district Tharparkar. According to details the Thar Foundation provided the required construction material to each family as per their need along with a month’s ration for the all families. As many as 340 houses were affected by the fire in which the Foundation provided construction material for 274 houses whereas Pakistan Army provided the required material for 66 houses

The scheme was inaugurated during a ceremony held in the village Vakrio and inaugurated by TF, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shamsuddin Ahmed Shaikh along with the Vakrio residents. The Vakrio Rehabilitation Scheme was inaugurated by Shaikh and the villagers, days after the Thar Foundation successfully undertook the complete rehabilitation of the houses affected in a similar event of fire in village Odani.

In the inauguration ceremony, cash prizes were distributed among Yar Muhammad Jhanji, Gyan Meghwar, Muhammad Alif Jhanji, Maadhu Meghwar, Bachayo Khameeso, Aatam Maadhu, Hakeem Muhammad, Nango Saho, Jaagan Jhanji, Teerath Meghwar, Daulat Meghwar, Rasu Meghwar, Sultan Jhanji, Haroon Jhanji, and Dyal Meghwar for constructing better Chaunras (huts) than the rest.

While addressing the gathering, Mr. Shaikh said that they were under obligation to help and support the neighbours in troubled times. The villagers deserve acclaim on facing the hardship courageously. He appreciated the work of the Village Organization Committee calling it ‘exemplary’ in carrying the community safe and providing them food and water during the rehabilitation process. “Despite the village does not fall in Block II, where the Sindh Engro is bound to carry out its activities, the Thar Foundation extended support to the community on humanitarian grounds, and shall continue to do so in future as well,” Shaikh added.

Speaking at the occasion, the chief operating officer of Thar Foundation Brigadier (Retd.) Tariq Lakhiar said that the rehabilitation activities were carried out in an organized manner which started with the formation of the organization committee. As members, the villagers as well as Thar Foundation team were on the same page and carried out activities after seeking everyone’s nod.’

The head of the village organization committee Akbar Ali Jhanji said that the Sindh Engro was the first to extend support in not only extinguishing the fire but also in providing cooked food and cold drinking water which helped save many during the days of scorching heat.

He further said that the company officials ensured that they stayed aware of every development during the relief and rehabilitation activities by visiting the village frequently.

He said that the villagers unanimously agreed to receive the construction material from Thar Foundation and construct their houses on their own. It should be noted that the facts and figures collected by the revenue department hold that the houses of 274 families were burned in the fire.