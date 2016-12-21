Sindh cycling factions unified

Lahore

Pakistan Cycling Federation in a landmark achievement has successfully unified the rival factions of Sindh cycling Association.

“The unification of Khawaja group with Sindh Cycling Association took place at a meeting presided over by Secretary, PCF, Syed Azhar Ali Shah at PSB coaching centre Karachi”, said a spokesman of PCF here Tuesday.

The years long disputes between the two factions was damaging the cycling in the province, he added.

Setting aside the differences Khawaja group agreed to work under the banner of SCA. The meeting agreed to give, three positions of vice president, joint secretary and finance secretary, to Khawaja group in the set up of SCA.

Syed Azhar speaking on the occasion welcomed the unification of both the factions and hoped that renewed efforts will be made for the cause of cycling in sindh.—APP