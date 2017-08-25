Sindh cop among five kidnappers killed in raid 

Rescue of PPP MPA’s son

Karachi

Staff Reporter

An official of Sindh Police was among the five suspected kidnappers killed in a shootout in Karachi on Wednesday evening.The shootout had occurred during a police operation to recover the abducted son of PPP MPA Ghulam Murtaza Baloch. He was safely recovered from a house in Gadap, police had said. Malir SSP Rao Anwar Ahmed confirmed that Mukhtiar Ali, a policeman from Shikarpur, was among the five killed. According to the SSP, Ali had come to Karachi earlier this year to serve in census and had since been involved in cases of kidnapping for ransom.

Related