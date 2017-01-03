Sindh complaints against Centre

PAKISTAN Peoples Party continues to lash the Centre over ‘failure in implementation of National Action Plan on terrorism.’ After its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah has come out openly while chairing a meeting of the apex committee in Karachi saying the federal govt is not fulfilling its responsibilities vis-à-vis NAP.

The concerns raised by the Sindh CM regarding non-implementation of certain points of NAP including Madressah reforms and action against illegal immigrants and banned outfits are very much genuine and should be looked into immediately if the country really wants to build on the successes it has achieved so far in the war on terror. But at the same time, the provincial governments cannot either absolve themselves of their own responsibilities towards the implementation of the NAP. For instance when it comes to registration of seminaries, responsibility in this regard rests completely with provincial governments but it is lamentable that despite passage of two years nothing significant has been achieved apart from mere lip service. As regards action against proscribed outfits, the Federation cannot do it alone sans the cooperation and coordination of provincial governments. In fact, it is the joint responsibility of both federal and provincial governments to go hand in hand on the matter. Provincial governments need to shoulder their onerous responsibilities regarding implementation of points that fall within their purview and refrain from making a consensus document controversial one as it was formulated after across-the-board consensus to rid the country of terror. If the Sindh government has any concerns or if it is not receiving satisfactory cooperation from the Centre, it should discuss the same on the table as indulging in blame game will not help sort out the matters but only embolden the unscrupulous elements and militants to take advantage of the situation. As it is a matter of peace and security of the country, we will ask both federal and provincial governments not to do politics on this issue and work in cohesion to achieve desired goals.

Related