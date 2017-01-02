Sindh CM directs IG to eradicate Karachi street crime on priority basis

Says Centre not following NAP properly; 9 more cases to be sent to mily court

Salahuddin Haider

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah came out Monday openly against the Federal Government, saying the latter was not fulfilling its responsibilities or playing the role it should under the National Action Plan, neither has fulfilled its commitment about madressahs.

His remarks at the Apex Committee meeting in Karachi, of which he is chairman, reflected the southern province’s anxiety to eliminate terrorism, flowing from religious fanaticism and several other reasons. A part of this can be seen in the form of violence and terrorism, striking Karachi and some other parts of the province.

Briefing media about the committee deliberations, Information Ad-viser Maula Bux Chandio quoted the chief minister as saying, “the federal government has no clear policy with regard to banned militants,” or about the seminaries.

The chief minister’s complaint also could be viewed in the backdrop of rising hostility of PPP against Nawaz Sharif, and the policies generally pursued by the Peoples Party against Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan with a view to alienating him from the prime minister.

Chandio said that the federal government was also not helping the pro-vincial government as much as it should. He confirmed that IG Sindh AD Khawaja was present at the apex committee and the atmosphere had been cordial. Khawaja has been restored on SC’s order. He was sent on forced leave by the Sindh government for not favouring a superintendent of police in Badin over a sugar mill, belonging to Zardari’s close aide and business partner, Anwar Majeed, and also over transparent recruitment policy for policemen in the force.

Chandio said that the apex committee had also discussed that gains had been made with regard to restoring peace in the province.

“All institutions played an equal role in establishing peace across the prov-ince,” said Chandio.

The provincial apex committee meeting was called by CM Sindh. The meeting focused on the overall situation of law and order in the city as well as the ongoing Karachi operation.

DG Rangers Sindh Maj. Gen. Mohammad Saeed and Karachi Corps Com-mander Lt. Gen. Shahid Baig attended the apex committee for the very first time after being promoted to their new ranks.

During the meeting, the provincial government demanded that a list of 94 madressahs had been forwarded to the Interior Ministry and these madressahs should be included in the first schedule.

It was also discussed during the meeting that news pertaining to terrorists was still being broadcast by TV channels and that there was no ban on misuse of internet.

The meeting also delib-erated that the federal government should crackdown on illegal factories which were manufacturing arms and shut them down. The Chief Minister also expressed concern at the rising street crimes in the city and urged IG Sindh to take actions to prevent the spread of street crimes.

“I want a street-crime free Karachi,” instructed Mu-rad Ali Shah to IG Sindh.

During the meeting the CM also told the IG that under no circumstances would the rising number of incidences pertaining to motorcycle theft be tolerated.

“Street criminals com-mit crimes and then seek refuge in Katchi abadis,” he said. “Intelligence-based operations should be increased,” he in-structed IG Sindh.